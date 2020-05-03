Community Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon reaches out to central, northern localities By Trang Nguyen, Trung Chau Sunday, May 3, 2020,20:55 (GMT+7) Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon reaches out to central, northern localitiesBy Trang Nguyen, Trung Chau Phan Chien Thang, Saigon Times Group’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief, presents gifts to a local poor family in Nan Xin Commune, Xin Man District, Ha Giang Province on May 3 – PHOTO: TN HANOI, DANANG – The Saigon Times Group on May 2 and 3 offered hundreds of gift sets including essential food items to disadvantaged people residing in central and northern provinces. The activities were part of the Group’s Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon program, which aims to help people living on the breadline overcome the hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The program offered 300 gift sets to the local people in the three border communes of Pa Vay Su, Chi Ca and Nan Xin, Xin Man District in the northern moutainous province of Ha Giang. Also, another 600 gift sets under the program had been given to needy people in the central localities of Danang and Quang Nam on May 2. Chi Ca Commune’s residents queue up for receiving gifts on May 3 – PHOTO: TN… Read full this story

