Community Saigon Times gives relief to 225 poor people in Ben Tre By Huynh Kim Monday, May 25, 2020,14:31 (GMT+7) Saigon Times gives relief to 225 poor people in Ben Tre By Huynh Kim Representatives of Ben Tre government, Ben Tre Women’s Union and The Saigon Times Group pose for a photo with some beneficiaries – PHOTOS: HUYNH KIM CAN THO – The Saigon Times Group collaborated with the Women’s Union of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre to give relief to 225 disadvantaged people in An Phuoc Commune, Chau Thanh District, on May 24. The event was part of the “Saigon Times – Noi Vong Tay Lon” program, which aims to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and saltwater intrusion. Each gift set contained VND300,000 in cash, 3 kilograms of rice and other necessities worth VND200,000. Nguyen Thi Yen, 62, said her husband had passed away, leaving her to raise their disabled son alone. She has been out of work due to the pandemic for several months and lives on support from her neighbors. “I’m very happy to receive the package,” she noted on receiving the gifts from Pham Thi Phuong Thao, chairwoman of the Women’s Union of Ben Tre. “It’s… Read full this story
- Saigon Times provides relief for people affected by Covid-19 in Hau Giang
- Saigon Times-Noi Vong Tay Lon reaches out to central, northern localities
- Another RO water purifier presented to Ben Tre province
- Freshwater filter system formally launched in Ben Tre Province
- The pandemic offers a chance to transform the US' cruel policies toward poor people
- ‘Non-Profits Like Us Are Struggling’: ‘Giving Tuesday Now’ Encourages People To Give To Those In Need During The Coronavirus Pandemic
- DailyMailTV EXCLUSIVE: Vivica A. Fox launches her 'uncensored and unfiltered' new podcast Hustling and gives some advice to people struggling during quarantine
- Reduce crime by giving hope to young people
- Trump slams cities, states seeking coronavirus relief as 'poorly run'
- Poverty relief solutions improve people's living conditions in Nanpingtouwu Village
Saigon Times gives relief to 225 poor people in Ben Tre have 331 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.