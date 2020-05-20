Community Saigon FC donates gifts to disadvantaged children The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 20, 2020,15:15 (GMT+7) Saigon FC donates gifts to disadvantaged children The Saigon Times Saigon FC players carry gifts to orphaned and disabled children at Ky Quang II Pagoda – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF SAIGON FC HCMC – Members of the Saigon Football Club on May 18 donated gifts to orphaned and disabled children that are being raised at Ky Quang II Pagoda in Go Vap District, HCMC. Monk Thich Thien Chieu has led the pagoda since 1975 and founded the orphanage in 1994. He said many children came to the pagoda to ask for food and he realized that many of them were homeless and orphaned, so he decided to adopt them despite the pagoda’s financial hardship. The pagoda provides food and education for the children. Many of them have been successful and returned to the pagoda to help other children. Receiving donations from the Saigon FC, Monk Thich Thien Chieu said “we should always do good things” and gave each player a loaf of banh mi (Vietnamese bread) as good fortune. Monk Thich Thien Chieu gives each player a loaf of banh my Saigon FC representatives hand over donations to Monk Thich… Read full this story

Saigon FC donates gifts to disadvantaged children have 295 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.