Tourism Safety plays key role in tourism recovery By Dao Loan Monday, May 18, 2020,13:58 (GMT+7) Safety plays key role in tourism recovery By Dao Loan Dr. Pham Van Tuan, director of Binh Chanh Health Care Center, provides TST Tourist employees with information on Covid-19. The recovery of the tourism sector depends mainly on safety factors for tourists – PHOTO: TST TOURIST HCMC – Two weeks after the launch of a series of tourism stimulus and discount programs, many travel firms have pointed out that the recovery of the tourism sector depends mainly on safety factors for tourists rather than prices or services. Even though the strategy of launching discounted tours and promotional programs to stimulate domestic tourism has been applied, as it was successfully employed in 2009 to overcome the adverse effects of the global financial crisis, multiple firms have noted that traveling trends have clearly changed. Given major concerns over Covid-19 infections, the safety factor is being prioritized. In a letter proposing solutions to reopen the tourism industry sent to the prime minister, the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) said that the domestic tourism market, which served 85 million domestic tourists last year, would be a starting point for the recovery of… Read full this story
