“Safe haven” status could revive tourism industry

A resort on Phu Quoc island (Photo: Traveloka) HCM City (VNS/VNA) – “Safe haven tourism” is one way for Vietnam to maximise tourism revenues while minimising risks posed by COVID-19 pandemic, according to investment fund VinaCapital. Don Lam, its co-founder and CEO, said the tourism industry contributed 10-15 percent to the country’s economy and employed 1.3 million people, but had come to a standstill like elsewhere in the globe due to COVID-19. “We estimate that tourist arrivals to Vietnam could fall by at least 60 percent in 2020 after falling nearly 40 percent in the first four months of this year.” It would probably take two years for the global tourism industry to recover. One idea to reboot the industry was “safe haven tourism” by creating confidence in both visitors and destinations that health and safety issues were fully addressed. “We encourage a low-risk/high-return strategy be applied where Vietnam specifically targets higher spending tourists from countries with low risk of COVID-19 complemented by controls that lower the risk of new cases occurring in the country. The Government could partner with resorts and airlines to enable visitors to once again enjoy travel while minimising the risks associated with the virus. They… Read full this story
