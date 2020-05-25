S&P maintains stable outlook for Việt Nam’s sovereign credit rating

The move is a reflection of the strong potential for recovery in Việt Nam’s economy following a period of deceleration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — S&P Global Ratings has announced it has maintained Việt Nam’s sovereign credit rating at BB, with a stable outlook, in its latest report released late last week, according to the Ministry of Finance. The move is a reflection of the strong potential for recovery in Việt Nam’s economy following a period of deceleration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. S&P evaluated that Việt Nam’s solid growth achievements over past years will continue to support the maintenance of the country’s sovereign credit rating. In the scenario where the global pandemic is basically controlled by the end of 2020 or early 2021, S&P forecasts that Việt Nam’s real GDP growth will recover in 2021 and from 2022 onward will approach the development speed the country set in the long term, of 6 to 7 per cent. Globally, since the beginning of April, S&P has adjusted the negative credit rating of 32 countries. While working with S&P to evaluate the sovereign credit rating in late April, the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies… Read full this story

