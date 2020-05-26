The concert will open with Festive Overture in A Major, Op. 96 by Shostakovich. Russian pianist Igor Chystokletov will perform in the Tchaikovsky & Shostakocich concert at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House on June 9. Photo: courtesy of HBSO The work premiered in 1954 at a concert commemorating the 37th anniversary of the October Revolution, and was also performed at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow and the 2009 Nobel Prize concert. The piece will be performed by the HBSO symphony orchestra. Chystokletov will continue with Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Major, Op. 102, composed in 1957 for his son Maxim’s 19th birthday. Chystokletov, who began performing at aged 8, won first prize at the National Professional Piano Competition in Chita, Russia in 1984 and at the Lom Music Festival in Bulgaria in 1988. He has performed with prestigious orchestras in Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Italy, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Vietnam. The concert will end with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36, a late Romantic period piece. The work was composed in 1877 and 1878. It premiered at a Russian Musical Society concert in Moscow in 1878. Conductor Tran Vuong Thach, HBSO’s director, will… Read full this story
- Ho Chi Minh City birth rate hits all-time low: Meeting
- Ho Chi Minh City, Finland promote multifaceted cooperation
- Ho Chi Minh City walkways back under siege just months after Saigon’s sidewalk clearing crusade
- Demand for Christmas decorations rising as holiday spirit spreads in Ho Chi Minh City
- Ho Chi Minh City to axe encroaching ventures
- Top five hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City
- Police in Ho Chi Minh City identify man who murders S.Korean woman
- Hundreds of unlicensed houses sprout amidst lax regulation in Ho Chi Minh City
- Russian Market in Ho Chi Minh City
- Installation of ADB-funded pipeline begins in Ho Chi Minh City
Russian pianist to honor homeland in Ho Chi Minh City have 307 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.