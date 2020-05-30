Removing pesky barcode rules plagues exporters, illustration photo The main message given by related ministries at a meeting last week was to solve major concerns for businesses who complained that their export has been stuck and delayed by current code and barcode regulations set by Decree No.74/2018/ND-CP issued in 2018 on product quality inspections. Under the decree, organisations’ use of foreign codes has to be compliant with barcode standards, including to ensure that their codes or barcodes are issued by competent foreign authorities or used according to a foreign code owner’s authorisation. If they are authorised, organisations using foreign codes must inform the competent regulatory authority to get another confirmation according to the decree. The decree took effect from July 1, 2018, and exporters have since been scampering to get on top of the towering complications rolled in their way by customs procedures. Seafood, textile, and leather firms were complaining that they must pay VND500,000 ($21) per registration for each document, besides dealing with more complicated procedures and coping with potential delays for their shipments. The Ministry of Science and Technology also proposed to stop penalising the lack of certifications or permissions to use foreign codes, as a short-term solution…. Read full this story

