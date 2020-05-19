Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: surveyNo new cases reported on Tuesday morningFour new cases reported on Monday eveningQuảng Nam’s landlords slash rent to help workersViệt Nam records two more imported cases of COVID-19 HCM City Hospital for tropical disease where a 21-year-old man was treated for COVID-19 for a second time. He has since recovered again from coronavirus but remains at the hospital under quarantine. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HÀ NỘI — A patient who relapsed after recovering from COVID-19 has once again been given the all-clear after a second round of treatment. The announcement was made by the treatment sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Tuesday, bringing the recovered cases to 264, out of the total 324 cases so far in Việt Nam. Patient No 92 is a 21-year-old man of Vietnamese nationality. He tested positive after being declared recovered on April 14. During his treatment and care at HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, he tested negative consecutively from April 30 to May 13. He will still be under quarantine and monitoring for the next 14 days. So far, Việt Nam has reported no new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection… Read full this story

Relapsed patient recovers, no new cases reported have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.