Quang Yen Economic Zone will take up 13,000 hectares Quang Yen Economic Zone (EZ) will be implemented according to regulations, ensuring that it will not impact the environment, national safety and defense, as well as the forest and the lives of local people. According to the plan, Quang Yen EZ will cover an area of 13,000 hectares with the industrial zone having two functional areas, one for urban residences and high-tech areaand one for the sea port, related services, and Dam Nha Macarea. This economic zone is expected to become a trade hub, a cradle for startups thanks to a constellation of advantageous factors, including its geographicial location, infrastructure, and skilled human resources, among others. It will seize the opportunities arising in trade and investment, connecting Haiphong and Quang Ninh with partners in Northeast Asia once the transport infrastructure is completed. Quang Ninh People’s Committee is in charge of developing synchronous infrastructure both inside and outside of Quang Yen EZ to create linkages and create motivation for the growth of Quang Ninh province and the key economic zone in the north. Thanks to the Halong-Haiphong Expressway and Bach Dang Bridge, Quang Yen is now an attractive destination for large-scale real estate… Read full this story

Quang Yen Economic Zone added to coastal economic zone planning have 336 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.