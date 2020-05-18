Quang Nam calling for investment in Chu Lai International Airport

Chu Lai International Airport is expected to become a a centre for transshipment of goods in the not distant future Chairman Thanh has just given conclusions on the planning scheme of local transport network as well as the investment orientation and strategy of key transport works in the province in the forthcoming period. Accordingly, in the past, the province has focused resources on constructing transport infrastructure, especially roads and waterways. The traffic network has been gradually upgraded, leveraging the approved transport development plan to 2020, with vision towards 2030. Furthermore, Quang Nam Department of Transport was assigned to report on the actual situation of the transport network in the province and to co-ordinate with the Department of Planning and Investment and relevant localities to review their capabilities, balancing the resources, and proposing a list of key transport projects to be prioritised for investment in the public investment plan in 2021-2025. Remarkably, the provincial leaders requested early completion of the planning and pushing up to call for investment into Chu Lai International Airport and Chu Lai Seaport, not using state budget sources. Remarkably, the provincial leaders requested the early completion of the planning andpushing up calls for investment into developing Chu… Read full this story

