Public bus services in HCMC resume

Buses are parked at a HCMC bus terminal. Public buses in the city have resumed operations on 72 routes today, May 4 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Public buses in HCMC have resumed operations on 72 routes today, May 4, after being suspended for weeks to contain the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

These 72 routes include 69 subsidized routes and three nonsubsidized ones, the HCMC Public Transport Management Center said in a statement on May 3.

Earlier, bus services on the nonsubsidized route No.5, which connects the city's Cho Lon bus terminal with the Bien Hoa bus terminal in the neighboring province of Dong Nai, resumed on April 28, according to the Management Center.

As of May 4, the city has resumed transit bus services on 73 routes out of its total 132 subsidized and nonsubsidized routes.

The remaining routes, which mainly transport students, will remain closed until further notice.

The municipal Public Transport Management Center will work to speed up the resumption of these routes.

