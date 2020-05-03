Vietnam Economy Problems plaguing rice export controls By Huynh The Du Sunday, May 3, 2020,14:57 (GMT+7) Problems plaguing rice export controlsBy Huynh The Du Empirical evidence shows that quotas lack transparency and may breed corruption. The export price disparity will benefit those offered the quota – PHOTO: LE HOANG VU Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. Cautious policies are important during this period of uncertainty, but the current mechanism is fraught with shortcomings that need addressing to ensure transparency and fairness. To simplify matters, assume Vietnam is a small food exporter with insignificant impacts on global prices. Reality may be slightly different, but the key principle remains the same, albeit with some adjustments in impacts. When a quota is imposed, as represented by the red demand curve, domestic price will fall to Pq. The welfare loss incurred by food producers is represented by a + b + c + d + e. Local consumer surplus is a + b, those eligible for rice export have a surplus of d and deadweight loss is c + e. If an export tax is imposed instead of… Read full this story
- SL Agritech to expand hybrid rice exports
- Fancy rice exports in high gear
- SL Agritech completes rice export shipment
- Fancy black rice exports to UK eyed
- Agriculture confident on rising rice exports
- PH steps up rice export with Singapore shipment
- Thailand tipped to retake crown as world’s top rice exporter
- SL Agritech eyes Gulf for hybrid rice exports
- Ethan Hawke and his costar and director talk about the biggest problem plaguing Hollywood
- A huge problem plaguing Nike just hit Under Armour
Problems plaguing rice export controls have 282 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.