Infrastructure Private sector investment in power grids proposed The Saigon Times Monday, May 4, 2020,15:57 (GMT+7) Private sector investment in power grids proposedThe Saigon Times Two engineers work at the 500KV Thanh My substation in Quang Nam Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed allowing the private sector to invest in power grids, according to Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper. In a report sent to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the ministry said power grids connecting power plants or power clusters owned by one or several investors should be opened to private investment. However, private investment in power grids of national importance will need further review. The private sector's involvement in power grid development projects is not a new issue given overloaded power transmission systems, especially after several renewable power plants linked up recently. The poor power transmission infrastructure has also hampered the development of renewable power. Prior to the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal, several private companies had expressed interest in power grid investment. Ninh Thuan Province selected Trungnam Group as the investor for the 500KV Thuan Nam-Vinh Tan power transmission line, with costs estimated at VND600-700 billion, to address the overloaded power grid for renewable…

