Other News Private interests could hinder administrative procedure reform: enterprises The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 27, 2020,18:28 (GMT+7) Private interests could hinder administrative procedure reform: enterprisesThe Saigon Times Attendees at a conference held on May 26 to seek recommendations for regulatory, policy and administrative procedure reforms to support post-COVID-19 business recovery – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The reform of administrative procedures should be carried out in a more determined manner as it may face challenges over the personal interests of various groups, according to representatives of business associations and experts. This was one of the issues presented at a conference to seek recommendations for regulatory, policy and administrative procedure reforms to support post-COVID-19 business recovery. The conference was jointly held on May 26 by the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform and USAID Vietnam. Speaking at the event, To Hoai Nam, vice president of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, noted that greater efforts should be made to reform administrative procedures even though they may affect the private interests of many people, especially public servants and State employees. According to economic expert Can Van Luc, scores of businesses in various fields have experienced difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly,… Read full this story

