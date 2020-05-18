President Ho Chi Minh wrote new history chapter for Vietnam: Korean professor

In his article, the professor said that President Ho Chi Minh is respected by the Vietnamese people as the greatest hero in the country’s history, adding that on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary in 1990, UNESCO recognized him as a hero of national liberation and great man of culture of Vietnam. President Ho Chi Minh and children of the Southern region visiting the North on February 13, 1969. The Korean scholar described the late leader of Vietnam as the embodiment of patriotism who devoted his whole life to the struggle for national independence and freedom and the people’s happiness. He also highlighted “Nhat ky trong tu” (Prison Diary), a collection of poems Ho Chi Minh created while he was imprisoned by the Chiang Kai-shek administration in China, as a masterpiece of Vietnam’s literature. Besides, the scholar also reserved part of his article for the childhood, family and hometown of Ho Chi Minh, noting that the knowledge of the late President is critically important to the promotion of cooperation between the RoK and Vietnam. Source: VNA
