President Hồ Chí Minh in the eyes of foreign friends

President Hồ Chí Minh meets farmers in Thái Nguyên Province in 1954. He was praised for his simple life and endless love for the Vietnamese people by foreign friends. — VNA/VNS File Photo HÀ NỘI — Park Chan Kyon, a journalist in the Republic of Korea who worked for French news agency AFP for 35 years, has expressed his admiration for late President Hồ Chí Minh’s endless love for the Vietnamese people. Park told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that he learned about President Hồ from his father’s stories about a leader who devoted his life and efforts to national independence and reunification. After reading books on the President, the journalist decided to travel to Việt Nam with his wife after Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) established diplomatic ties in 1992. President Hồ is the symbol of the relentless struggles for national independence and the reunification of the Vietnamese people, he said. He cited documents recently found in Paris as saying that the President had befriended some Korean Provisional Government officials in 1920. The Vietnamese leader took a long trip from Chongqing to Shanghai (China) to meet his Korean friends and congratulate them after the Korean Peninsula… Read full this story

