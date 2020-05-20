International Premier League confirms six positive COVID-19 cases after testing The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 20, 2020,09:27 (GMT+7) Premier League confirms six positive COVID-19 cases after testingThe Saigon Times General view of a match ball held by Manchester United’s David de Gea during the warm up before the match – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – The Premier League said on Tuesday that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample of 748 individuals. The novel coronavirus tests were taken on Sunday and Monday ahead of the return to small group training. “Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days,” the league said in a statement. “The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. “No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing.” Watford later announced that three people, including one player had tested positive for the virus and all three would self-isolate for seven days in line with Premier League guidelines. Burnley said that their assistant coach Ian Woan was among… Read full this story

