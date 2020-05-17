Tourism Post-pandemic tourism stimulus program launched in Can Tho By Huynh Kim Sunday, May 17, 2020,13:32 (GMT+7) Post-pandemic tourism stimulus program launched in Can Tho By Huynh Kim Delegates take part in a national program held on May 16 in Can Tho City to boost domestic travel demand – PHOTO: HUYNH KIM CAN THO – The Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) on May 16 launched a program in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to bolster domestic travel demand, marking the start of various activities to rev up the country’s tourism industry after the coronavirus pandemic has been contained. Speaking at the event, Vu The Binh, vice chairman of VITA, said VITA chose Can Tho to roll out the program as this Mekong Delta locality has taken the lead in revitalizing post-Covid-19 tourism and economic activities. Further, the program will be organized in HCMC, southeastern localities and other regions nationwide. Through the launch of the program, VITA seeks to recover the domestic travel segment in the next two months to pave the way for restarting activities of the international segment, Binh said. According to the VTA representative, stimulus tourism packages under the proram were designed to put the health and safety of tourists first,… Read full this story
