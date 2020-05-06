PM requests achieving growth of over 5 per cent this year

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting (Source: VNA) Concluding the April Government meeting in Hanoi on May 5, PM Phuc said the Government would not accept a growth rate of 2.7 per cent as forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Government leader asked ministries, agencies and localities to offer support to firms, continue improving business environment, especially stepping up major projects, including VND37 trillion ($1.6 billion) worth of public investment by the Transport Ministry, thus creating a driving force for the economy. He said the Government has agreed to issue a thematic Resolution on tackling difficulties faced by businesses, accelerate public investment disbursement, and restoring socio-economic development. PM Phuc highlighted the need to continue working for the double goals, while easing social distancing measures to stimulate production and trade, especially in urban and tourist areas, adding that it is now a “golden” time to develop services economy. He instructed promoting the attraction of foreign and private investment, boosting exports and public capital disbursement, and stimulating domestic consumption. The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) was assigned to work with the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and agencies concerned to promptly update growth… Read full this story

