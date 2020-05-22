PM calls for urgent action on drought, saltwater intrusion

A reservoir in the central province of Ninh Thuận has dried up due to the prolonged heatwave. — VNA/VNS Photo Ngọc Hà HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has asked authorities in the central region to take action to deal with the prolonged heat wave, drought and saltwater intrusion in the region. The south central and Central Highland regions have witnessed a sharp decline in rainfall since the beginning of this year compared with the average. The water level in many irrigation and hydropower reservoirs have dropped to 20-60 per cent of their designed capacity. Many small ones have even dried up. Drought and severe water shortage have occurred in some localities. The Việt Nam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration has forecast that the heat will last until the end of August while water flow in the rivers will continue to decrease. It has also predicted the possibility of widespread drought and water scarcity, which will seriously affect the production activities and lives of local residents, particularly south central coastal provinces. To cope with the situation, PM Phúc told ministries, sectors and localities to take urgent measures to deal with it. The PM asked the people’s committees of Quảng Ngãi,… Read full this story

