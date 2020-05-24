PM asks Quảng Ninh to develop tourism as spearhead economic sector

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc holds a virtual meeting with mine workers at Hà Lầm Coal Joint Stock Company during a visit to the north-eastern province of Quảng Ninh on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất QUẢNG NINH — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has suggested the north-eastern province of Quảng Ninh devise a strategy to develop tourism as its spearhead economic sector, especially in the remaining months of this year and during the new tenure of the provincial Party Organisation. During a working session with provincial leaders in Quảng Ninh on Sunday the PM lauded the province for drastically and effectively following the Party and State’s guidelines on COVID-19 prevention and control though the province has a long borderline and hosts a large number of foreigners. The province was also hailed for making breakthroughs in urban development, reaching over 65 per cent, and becoming the first locality nationwide to set up a public administrative service centre. PM Phúc expressed his impression on its tourism reboot following COVID-19 as well as infrastructure development with a number of major works, especially expressways under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. On the occasion, he asked Quảng Ninh to continue taking the initiative… Read full this story

