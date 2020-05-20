Phu Yen has first advanced new-style rural commune

A ceremony was held on May 18 for the commune to receive the recognition. The commune was recognized as a new-style rural area in 2016. At the ceremony To date, 82 percent of the commune’s roads have been concreted and all three schools reached the national standards. The provincial People’s Committee took the occasion to present Hoa Quang Bac with 200 million VND (8,600 USD) for the construction of local welfare development projects while the commune also honored organisations and individuals who have made great contributions to the new-style rural building campaigns. The national target program on building new-styled rural areas was initiated by the Government in 2010 with the aim of developing rural regions. The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values. Advanced new-style rural status has higher requirements. Source: VNA

