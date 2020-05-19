Pharma companies were among those that profited most during this year’s first quarter. Photo Le Toan In early May, Dan Millard, chief representative of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), announced an unprecedented collaboration with Sanofi to bring together two of the world’s largest vaccine makers with proven pandemic technologies and significant scale, all with the aim of developing an adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine. If successful, they could be able to make hundreds of millions of doses annually by the end of next year. Although Millard said, “across all our collaborations for coronavirus vaccines, GSK does not expect to profit from them during the pandemic”, experts estimate that it will bring about huge profits to GSK and Sanofi. Both companies are among the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Sanofi, Novartis, AbbVie, GSK, Gilead Sciences, and Amgen, that last year made $89 billion in total profits. Meanwhile, the cost of procuring and delivering a safe and effective vaccine to the world’s poorest 3.7 billion people could amount to $25 billion, said an Oxfam annoucement last week. These figures show how profitable the vaccine industry could be to these pharmaceutical giants. Given the huge profit margin, they could charge… Read full this story

Pharma groups to profit from virus? have 281 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.