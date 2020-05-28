A petrol station on Hà Nội’s Lương Yên Street. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — The Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Tuấn Anh has requested checks on petrol stations which reported a lack of petrol and those found to have been “hoarding goods” to wait for price increases be strictly punished. Recently, a number of petrol stations have seen a shortage of petrol, while buyers could only buy a maximum amount set by these stations. Some stations also announced they had ran out of petrol and temporarily closed. The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Wednesday sent a dispatch to relevant authorities to ensure petrol supply. Cao Hoài Dương, general director of PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL), said they have always ensured sufficient petrol supply for agents according to signed contracts. However, petrol agents often buy petrol from difference sources to maximise profits. Agents buy only 50 to 70 per cent of their total petrol amount from a wholesaler while the remaining would be bought from others with better prices. Petrol prices have been on an upward trend following the increase in the world market. Agents have found it hard to buy petrol from other sources at low prices. A representative of Bình Sơn Refinery… Read full this story

Petrol stations “hoarding” face strict punishments have 338 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.