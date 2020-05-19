Party, State leaders, parliamentarians commemorate President Ho Chi Minh

Party and State leaders and National Assembly (NA) deputies paid homage to President Ho Chi Minh to mark the late leader’s 130th birthday on May 19, one day ahead of the 14th parliament’s ninth session. The delegation of Party and State leaders and parliamentarians pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19 (Photo: VNA) Those joining in the event, which is also a regular activity ahead of each parliamentary session, included Politburo member and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, along with Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man. Other Politburo members, secretaries of the Party Central Committee, the Vice President, NA vice chairpersons, deputy prime ministers, officials of ministries and sectors, along with legislators were also present. Laying wreaths at the late leader’s mausoleum, the delegates expressed their endless gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, who devoted his entire life to national independence, freedom and the people’s happiness. Following this, the NA convened a preparatory meeting for the ninth session. The ninth session of the 14th-tenure NA is scheduled to… Read full this story

