Nation Part of Dam Thin dam in Phu Tho collapses The Saigon Times Thursday, May 28, 2020,17:46 (GMT+7) Part of Dam Thin dam in Phu Tho collapsesThe Saigon Times A 5-meter-long section of Dam Thin dam collapsed this morning – PHOTO: VIETNAMPLUS HCMC – A 5-meter-long section of the Dam Thin dam in the northern province of Phu Tho collapsed this morning, May 28, following heavy rainfall, Phap Luat Online reported. According to Nguyen Thi Bach Kim, vice head of the Irrigation Division, under the Phu Tho Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the dam collapsed at 7 a.m. and the local authorities had to immediately evacuate the households living in the area. “Two days before the incident, the region received heavy rainfall. There were no fatalities reported, but a small area of crops and fish ponds was damaged,” she reported. Dam Thin dam was built in Cap Dan Commune, Cam Khe District, in 2008. With a capacity to store 600,000 cubic meters of water, the dam provides water for 128 hectares of crops. This is the first such incident to occur at the dam since it became operational in 2010. Share with your friends:

Part of Dam Thin dam in Phu Tho collapses have 287 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.