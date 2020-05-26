Pandemic curbs generate boost for trade promotion on digital platforms

Vu Ba Phu, director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the agency has cancelled or delayed 49 projects under the national trade promotion program this year. The programs include large international fairs and exhibitions of agricultural products, food, seafood, textiles and footwear at home and abroad, and major international trade events in Vietnam and the region. As a result, many Vietnamese trade offices abroad have strengthened trade promotion activities on digital platforms. Specifically, the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia is preparing to launch online tools to automate and optimize trade connections, and campaigning to build a forum for Vietnamese agricultural product importers in Australia to unify action plans and deal with risky world trade situations. On April 21, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency cooperated with the Department of Commerce of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China to organize an online trade conference with the participation of more than 150 businesses, including 35 Vietnamese firms. The conference generated interest on the part of many Chinese businesses in importing Vietnamese agricultural products and seafood. Van Thi Loan, director of the Real Bean Coffee Co., Ltd., said online trade connections have helped businesses seek new… Read full this story

