Overdue debt surges at Vietnam banks

At Vietcombank, the country's biggest state-owned lender by market capitalization, the debt almost doubled from the beginning of the year, while it rose 65 percent at the Military Commercial Bank, a mid-sized state-owned lender.Some smaller private banks also reported higher increases in overdue debt. For instance, PGBank reported that its overdue debt more than tripled over the last three months, while Sacombank, a blue chip on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, said overdue debts rose 80 percent in this period. Debt overdue by between 10 and 90 days, formally known as "debt requiring attention", are not classified as non-performing loans on banks books, but prevents them from recording accrued interest as income until it is paid, causing profits to fall. The sudden surge in overdue debt also indicates many borrowers are unable to pay on time as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and these loans are one step closer to becoming bad debt, banks said.Bad and doubtful debt has also risen at many banks, according the financial statements of major lenders like Vietcombank, VietinBank and ACB to small-sized banks like PGBank and Kienlongbank, according to financial statements.Vietinbank, a major state-owned lender, saw its doubtful debt soar five-fold in the first…

