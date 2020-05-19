Vietnam Economy Over half of Vietnam’s population expected to choose online shopping in 2025 The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,15:06 (GMT+7) Over half of Vietnam’s population expected to choose online shopping in 2025The Saigon Times An online shopper visits an ecommerce platform to buy face masks. Vietnam aims to see 55% of its population shop online by 2025 – PHOTO: THE SAIGON TIMES HCMC – Vietnam aims to see 55% of its populationshop online by 2025, with average annual spending of US$600 per person. Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on May 18 signed Decision 645 approving a master development plan for ecommerce in the 2021-2025 period, which includes the target, the local media reported. The master plan also targets an annual rise of 25% in ecommerce sales for business-to-customer (B2C) deals, at US$35 billion, accounting for 10% of the nation’s total retail sales of goods and services. Apart from this, ecommerce support services and cashless payments are expected to serve 50% of the population, with the use of payment intermediary services making up 80%. In addition to aiming for 80% of ecommerce websites to allow customers to place online orders, some 70% of transactions on shopping websites are expected to offer electronic invoices…. Read full this story

Over half of Vietnam’s population expected to choose online shopping in 2025 have 308 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.