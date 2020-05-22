Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion

DAP No 2 Lao Cai fertiliser plant, one among 12 inefficient projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade which had been tackled since 2017. — Photo baodautu.vn The outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade totalled nearly VND21 trillion (US$905 million) as of the end of 2019, most were overdue, according to the Government’s report to the National Assembly. The report said that the task of handling of these loss-making projects was around two thirds finished in the 2017-19 period but the remaining task was the most difficult, as problems were in settling disputes and finalising engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, debt restructuring and developing capital divestment plans. There were some improvements since the handling effort was started in 2017 under Project 1468. Two projects escaped losses and reported profits. DAP No 1 Hai Phong fertiliser plant project reported an after-tax profit of VND227.5 billion in 2018 and an estimated VND6.2 billion in 2019. Viet – Trung steel plant earned an after-tax profit of VND397 billion in 2018 and VND177.4 billion in 2019. The report said that these two projects saw lower profits in 2019 than 2018 because the market was more… Read full this story

