Opportunities from tickers with high dividend yield

After closing 2019 with upbeat business performance, apparel maker Viet Thang Corporation JSC (HSX: TVT) has recently announced its 2019 dividend payment in cash at a ratio of 25 per cent. Along with this, each shareholder will receive VND2,500 (10.8 US cents) in dividend per share. The date of closing the shareholder list is set at April 1 and the day for dividend payment is estimated on June 25. TVT closed at VND23,000 ($1) at the end of the March 24 trading session. With about 21 million stocks in circulation, TVT would spend a round sum of VND52.5 billion ($2.28 million) on dividend payments this time. By the end of 2019, the company reportedly held VND208.3 billion ($9.05 million) in cash and deposits at banks, VND54.5 billion ($2.4 million) of which was deposits with terms of above three months. With the current ticker price, grabbing the ticker now would yield buyers a dividend/price ratio of around 11 per cent, significantly higher than the current deposit rate. In addition, the company has a track record of stable dividend payments and has been reporting good business results in recent years.

