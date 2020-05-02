Provision of coverage of property all risks of office asset, public liability in office and vehicle insuranceProvision of maintenance service of analytical equipment service for NSRP LaboratoryProvision of corrosion control and technical consultant serviceProcurement of polymerization catalyst (SPA catalyst) for indrect alkylation unitProvision of water purification system NOTICE OF PURCHASING PLAN FOR OPERATION TOOL AND EQUIPMENT SECTION 2 2020 Subject: OPERATION TOOL AND EQUIPMENT SECTION 2 2020 Ref. No.: 034/2020/NSRP-PS Nghi Son Refinery & Petrochemical Limited Liability Company (NSRP) is planning for purchasing of a package for “Operation tool and equipment section 2 2020” in order to select a suitable contractor for provision of the Goods for NSRP as attachment 02. The tentative date of commencement of the Goods will be in very soon. NSRP plans to start the above mentioned purchasing process very soon. If your company is interested in this purchasing package, please respond to all questions in the questionnaire attached in Attachment 01 and send to the following email address by 5.00 PM (Hanoi time) 8 May 2020. Email address : [email protected] ; Please put “Operation tool and equipment section 2 2020” in the subject of your cover email. Should you have any question, please contact us at [email protected]… Read full this story

Operation tool and equipment section 2 2020 have 301 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 2, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.