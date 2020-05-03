Open-top double-decker bus tour held for trade union’s members

Tourists are excited to experience open-top double-decker buses. The city tour with open-top double-decker buses was operated early this year by Anh Viet Hop On-Hop Off Vietnam Co., Lt to meet the rising demand of tourism and to popularize Ho Chi Minh City as a safe and friendly destination to visit. Accordingly, open-top double-decker buses will run through 24 streets and take passengers past 30 popular landmarks, as well as cultural and historical relics in the city, including the Independence Palace, Ben Thanh Market, the city’s Post office, the Headquarters of the municipal People’s Committee, and Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, among others. Buses will operate from 8:30a.m to 10p.m. Tickets are valid for 24 hours, so tourists can stop as long as they want at each sightseeing stop and catch another one. They are also equipped with audio guides in many languages to help both domestic and international visitors learn more about the history and culture of the city as well as its people. Translated by Tran Hoai

