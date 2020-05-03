Tourists are excited to experience open-top double-decker buses. The city tour with open-top double-decker buses was operated early this year by Anh Viet Hop On-Hop Off Vietnam Co., Lt to meet the rising demand of tourism and to popularize Ho Chi Minh City as a safe and friendly destination to visit. Accordingly, open-top double-decker buses will run through 24 streets and take passengers past 30 popular landmarks, as well as cultural and historical relics in the city, including the Independence Palace, Ben Thanh Market, the city’s Post office, the Headquarters of the municipal People’s Committee, and Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, among others. Buses will operate from 8:30a.m to 10p.m. Tickets are valid for 24 hours, so tourists can stop as long as they want at each sightseeing stop and catch another one. They are also equipped with audio guides in many languages to help both domestic and international visitors learn more about the history and culture of the city as well as its people. Translated by Tran Hoai
- Seoul Offers Tours on Open Top Double-Decker Bus
- Foreigners enjoy scenic views onboard double decker buses in Ha Long
- Policy | With new labour laws is it curtains for trade union militancy?
- Trade unions snub social security labour code talks
- Seoul City Bus Tours Lose Appeal
- Seoul to Improve City Bus Tours
- London's Time-Honored Red Double-Deckers to Perk Up With Old Coffee Biodiesel
- Tour Incheon's Eulwang Beach with City Bus Tours
- Bus Tour of North Jeolla Takes in UNESCO Site and 'Great Wall of the Sea'
- Bus Tours Bundle Best of Incheon into One Trip
Open-top double-decker bus tour held for trade union’s members have 267 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.