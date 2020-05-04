Property Only property firms eligible for Thu Thiem land auction By Le Anh Monday, May 4, 2020,13:58 (GMT+7) Only property firms eligible for Thu Thiem land auction By Le Anh An aerial view of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in HCMC’s District 2. The city will continue to auction the three land sites of R1, R2 and R3 and 14 apartment blocks with 2,220 units in District 2 in the coming months – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – HCMC will continue to auction the three land sites of R1, R2 and R3 and 14 apartment blocks with 2,220 units in District 2 in the coming months, and this time, only eligible property firms will be permitted to attend. Under the plan approved by the city government, firms joining the auction must make a deposit equivalent to 20% of the starting price by bank transfer. Deposits by bank guarantees are not applicable. The Land Fund Development Center of HCMC will be in charge of the auction and preparations are underway. Unlike previous auctions, the city will only allow property firms to participate. According to the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment, buyers cannot be individuals seeking to buy homes to live in but… Read full this story

