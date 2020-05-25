Online music festival in support of UNICEF

Châu Bùi is among Vietnamese artists to perform at online music festival One Love Asia. — Photo baodansinh.vn HÀ NỘI — An online music festival named One Love Asia will be held at 7pm on May 27 by WebTVAsia and YouTube. The festival is raising funds for UNICEF’s COVID-19 campaign. The festival will feature A-list artists from Việt Nam and regional countries including UNICEF regional ambassador for East Asia and Pacific, South Korean Super Junior’s member Choi Siwon; Vietnamese artists Chi Pu, Châu Bùi and Đăng Quang along with over 50 leading artists, public figures, celebrities and YouTube creators. Châu Bùi, a fashion influencer, was put under quarantine after returning from Milan Fashion Week in March. All donations from the live stream on One Love Asia will go to UNICEF Asia in an effort to prevent the pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for vulnerable children. “This is one of the biggest initiatives from the Asian entertainment community to show our support for UNICEF through one cohesive message of Love and Unity,” said CEO of WebTVAsia Fred Chong. From Asia Paciffic Youtube, Managing Director Gautam Anand said he is excited to be supporting WebTVAsia and UNICEF to bring the special concert to YouTube audiences across… Read full this story

