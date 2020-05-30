One more imported case of COVID-19 reported on Saturday morning, total at 328

Health workers at Vân Đồn International Airport prepare to check passengers returning Việt Nam from abroad. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A one-year-old baby returning from Russia has become the 328th COVID-19 case in Việt Nam, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on Saturday morning. The child, residing in Thanh Hoá Province, landed at Vân Đồn International Airport in northern Quảng Ninh Province on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0062 on May 13. He had close contact with the 314th patient on the same flight. He was taken to a quarantine centre in northern Hải Dương Province and was tested positive for the virus on May 28 by the province’s Centre for Disease Control and then by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on May 29. He is being treated at the provincial Hospital for Tropical Disease. The new case brought the total number of infections onboard flight VN0062 to 34. All passengers of the flight were put under quarantine upon arrival. As of Saturday morning, Việt Nam has gone 44 days without community transmission. — VNS

