Novaland Expo: Raising the bar with leading brands

“Having had the opportunity to attend real estate exhibitions at several major cities across Asia like Shanghai and Hong Kong, I’m quite excited and eagerly await a similar event held by Novaland Group in this December. As usual, this would provide good investment options at the year-end period. The co-operation between Novaland and its business partners will yield great synergies, helping to augment customers’ asset value in a sustainable manner,” said Quan Minh, a Novaland customer living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2. A festival of leading local and international brands The upcoming Novaland Expo will bring to exposure a portfolio of Novaland projects and an ecosystem of compelling services provided by Novaland’s 40-plus strategic partners engaging in more than 20 fields and sectors. The upcoming Novaland Expo in December 2019 will converge leading brands in the sector “Through bringing together leading prestigious brands across the board, including the building materials industry and interior-exterior decoration that link closely to real estate, Novaland Expo is a significant event, helping to strengthen my trust in the quality of Novaland products,” Minh added. At the exhibition space belonging to building materials and interior-exterior decoration, the participants will be provided with useful information… Read full this story

