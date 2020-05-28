Investment No foreign individuals own land in Vietnam: Minister The Saigon Times Thursday, May 28, 2020,12:27 (GMT+7) No foreign individuals own land in Vietnam: MinisterThe Saigon Times Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha speaks at a press conference on May 27 – PHOTO: TTO HCMC – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha stressed that no foreign nationals have been granted certificates denoting prime land use rights in the country, adding that the ministry will soon introduce regulations curbing the practice of aliens using Vietnamese as fronts to acquire land lots in the country. Ha told reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly session on May 27 that in line with prevailing regulations, foreigners are not issued land use rights certificates. The Land Law states that foreigners are not eligible to own land lots in Vietnam, so the granting of land use rights certificates to aliens is nonexistent. However, the regulations allow the issuance of land use rights certificates to legal representatives of foreign firms and foreign-invested enterprises as firms are allowed to receive stake transfers and capital contributions in line with the Investment Law. The results of reviewing land lots in Danang City revealed that foreigners to… Read full this story

