HCMC Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCMC test positive again The Saigon Times Monday, May 4, 2020,21:14 (GMT+7) Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCMC test positive againThe Saigon Times Seven coronavirus cases linked to Buddha Bar in District 2, which is cordoned off in this file photo, have tested positive for the virus again – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4. According to director of the HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh, seven of them are associated with the virus cluster at Buddha Bar & Grill in District 2. All of them have been taken to Cu Chi field hospital for treatment. To ensure safety for the community and timely identify reinfected cases, the department has asked medical agencies to closely follow up patients that have recovered and been discharged from the hospital by taking daily samples from them for coronavirus testing. The recovered patients are required to self-isolate at home in 14 days after leaving the hospital. They must also strictly comply with coronavirus infection prevention and control measures such as wearing face masks when going out and limiting… Read full this story
- Joseph O'Brien avoids sanction after horse tests positive for banned substance
- More than 200 people test positive for dengue in J&K
- Three people arrested after motorists test positive for drug driving
- Driver in custody after testing positive for Class A drug
- Royal Engineers failed the most drug tests in the military with 80 soldiers testing positive for illicit substances in one year
- Driver tests positive for cannabis following two-vehicle crash
- Girl, 4, tests positive for COCAINE after teachers spotted she hadn’t woken up after nap time at nursery school
- British schoolboy, 15, in a coma after ‘testing positive for swine flu’
- Learner rider arrested after testing positive for cannabis
- Only in Ibiza: Reckless driver tests positive for every detectable drug
Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCMC test positive again have 322 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.