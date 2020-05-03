Nguyen Kim completely bought by Thailand’s Central Group

Once the first and the largest distributor of home appliances, Nguyen Kim has lost its market share as its rival expanded too rapidly.
After five years of holding 49 percent of shares in Nguyen Kim, Central Group from Thailand has, through it subsidiaries, completed the takeover of the oldest home appliance distribution chain in Vietnam.
The pioneer
Nguyen Kim continued to hold its position as a pioneer in the next 20 years, during which it opened many shopping centers and set up retail websites. In late 2007, it opened its first shop in Hanoi.
