New study shows global carbon emissions dropped 17 per cent due to COVID-19 crisis

The study also found that in individual countries, emissions decreased by 26 per cent on average at the peak of their confinement amid COVID-19 (Photo: TTXVN) The study was led by the University of East Anglia (UEA), one of the Top 25 universities in the UK and also a leading member of Norwich Research Park, one of Europe's biggest research institutes. The new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change shows that daily emissions decreased by 17 per cent – or 17 million tonnes of CO2 – globally during the peak of the confinement measures in early April, compared to mean daily levels in 2019, dropping to levels last observed in 2006. Emissions from surface transport, such as car journeys, accounted for almost half (43 per cent) of the decrease in global emissions during peak confinement on April 7. Emissions from industry and the power sector together accounted for a further 43 per cent of the decrease in daily global emissions. Aviation is the economic sector most impacted by the lockdown, but it only accounts for 3 per cent of global emissions, or 10 per cent of the decrease in emissions during the pandemic.

