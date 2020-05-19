Nestlé gifts near $1 million to partners

Nestlé hands over a donation of Milo products to small business partners From the second week of May, Nestlé and La Vie, a member of Nestlé Group, have handed out 1.8 million products of MILO, MAGGI, NESCAFE, and NESTEA to 22,000 partners, including small restaurants, food courts, and school canteens throughout the country. The total value of this initiative is estimated at VND22 billion ($956,500). The programme is one of Nestlé’s series of activities aiming to accompany the government’s fight against COVID-19. Nestlé is supporting small restaurants, food courts, and school canteens throughout the country Binu Jacob, general director of Nestlé Vietnam, stated that small restaurants, food courts, and school canteens are essential parts of the community and are suffering a substantial impact from COVID-19. Nestlé promised to accompany these small businesses and help overcome difficulties after reopening. “We believe that we can overcome challenges, grasp chances, and restart stronger than ever,” he said. It has been three months or more since the COVID-19 broke out, affecting the operations of many companies. Due to a decrease in purchasing power as well as social distancing, individual and small businesses are the most vulnerable in the private sector, some of whom have been struggling and even halted business. The owner of Chu Tu Gia looks… Read full this story

