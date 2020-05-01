Nearly 300 Vietnamese brought home from Canada

A Vietnam Airlines plane at Vân Đồn International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese embassy in Canada, national carrier Vietnam Airlines and relevant Canadian agencies to bring home nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens on Thursday. They included those under 18, elderly people, people with illnesses, tourists who had been stuck and students who did not have accommodation due to school closures. The Vietnamese embassy in Ottawa had also sent staff to Toronto to directly support people at the airport. Previously, the flight to Canada also brought some Canadian citizens back home under co-ordination between Vietnamese agencies and the Canadian emassy in Việt Nam. Upon arriving at Vân Đồn International Airport in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, all passengers and flight crew underwent health checks and were put into quarantine following Việt Nam’s regulations on the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on citizens’ wishes and the local capacity of quarantine as well as the development of the pandemic, authorities and airlines will continue to deploy commercial flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home. — VNS

