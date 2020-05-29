National target programme looks to improve livelihoods of ethnic minority groups

Children from the Mày ethnic minority group in central Minh Hóa District, Quảng Bình Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Thành HÀ NỘI — Nearly VNĐ272 trillion (US$11.8 billion) will be mobilised to implement the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas during 2021-30, according to a Government report submitted to the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday. The programme sets the target of doubling the income per capita of people from ethnic minority groups in the next five years compared to the current rate (VNĐ1.1 million to VNĐ1.2 million per month per person). By 2025, it aims to improve infrastructure, create jobs and address pressing issues of more than 16,100 households from ethnic minority groups and disadvantaged ethnic groups. By 2030, income per capita of people from ethnic minority groups is hoped to be raised to half of the national average. The programme also aims to cut the number of poor households to less than 10 per cent of the total number of households, with no hamlets or communes classified as in extremely difficult conditions and 70 per cent of communes in ethnic minority and mountainous areas meeting new rural area criteria. At the NA session in the… Read full this story
- Border soldiers help improve lives for ethnic minority people
- Cattle development project helps ethnic minority households escape poverty
- Border soldiers help improve lives for ethnic minority people
- Trump mostly focuses on economy -- rather than health -- for minority groups hit hardest by Covid-19
- Coronavirus: UK launches review into why ethnic minorities worst-hit by COVID-19
- The coronavirus outbreak has hit Britain's ethnic minority doctors hardest. Experts aren't sure why
- COVID-19 death rate potentially lower, disproportionately affects minority groups
- A happy ending for a dog and its ethnic minority owner
- NHL: June target for return to ice in small group training plan
- Hong Kong leader says national security legislation to improve business confidence: Xinhua
National target programme looks to improve livelihoods of ethnic minority groups have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.