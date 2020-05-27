Nation National Assembly discusses whether to ban debt collection services By Van Ly Wednesday, May 27, 2020,12:47 (GMT+7) National Assembly discusses whether to ban debt collection services By Van Ly National Assembly delegates discuss banning some services, including debt collection services, at the 14th National Assembly’s ninth meeting – PHOTO: QUOCHOI.VN HANOI – The 14th National Assembly discussed whether debt collection services should be banned at its ninth meeting on May 26, with many different opinions being expressed. Vu Hong Thanh, chairman of the Economic Committee of the National Assembly, presented two options for the National Assembly to consider. Under the first option, debt collection services would be banned because even though there are regulations on debt collection services in place, many businesses and individuals have taken advantage of the service to develop criminal groups that commit crimes such as extortion, black credit and usury. Under the second option, debt collection services would not be banned but classified as a conditional business activity because the service meets citizens’ needs and debt collection service providers have effective tools for complying with the law in collecting debts for customers. For better management of debt collection services, Thanh suggested imposing stricter regulations on the service. Pham Van… Read full this story

