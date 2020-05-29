Investment NA deputies debate auditing of PPP projects The Saigon Times Friday, May 29, 2020,13:55 (GMT+7) NA deputies debate auditing of PPP projectsThe Saigon Times A NA deputy speaks at the NA session on May 28. At the ongoing ninth sitting of the 14th National Assembly, a discussion on the auditing of public-private partnership (PPP) projects took center stage – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – At the ongoing ninth sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on May 28, a discussion on the auditing of public-private partnership (PPP) projects took center stage. At the session to discuss the draft law on investments under the PPP model, some members were of the opinion that the State Audit only checks the public assets and public finances of PPP projects, while capital from private investments is not audited, according to Vu Hong Thanh, head of NA’s Economic Committee. Others pointed out that the nature of the PPP model is public investment, so the State Audit should audit the entire PPP project, including the sources of investment from the private sector. Still others proposed considering the time and period for auditing plans to avoid difficulties in the operation of PPP projects, reported the Vietnam News Agency. The NA Standing… Read full this story

