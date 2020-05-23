NA deputies bemoan Gov’t’s capricious submissions of draft laws for review

Nguyễn Thị Kim Bé, National Assembly deputy from Kiên Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt H̀À NỘI — National Assembly (NA) deputies aired their grievances about the Government’s failure to submit draft laws for parliamentary review in line with the agenda, during a discussion held on Friday to look at legislative building for 2020-21. Most of the complaints were regarding the Government’s abrupt request to modify an already-approved agenda and withdraw a legal project due to lack of preparation, while including new projects for review with the NA plenary session just around the corner, giving legislators limited time to fully consider their pros and cons. Triệu Thị Thu Phương, a deputy from Bắc Kan Province, said that in 2019 the Government wanted to add nine draft bills and delay the submission of four draft bills, not to mention a number of other bills that they wanted to withdraw completely from the agenda. The ministries and agencies in charge of drafting the laws were also late in sending the related documents and files to the NA delegations, Phương continued. Even with discussions for the Law on Promulgation of Legal Normative Law, the Amended Enterprise Law, and the Law on Construction set for next week, NA deputies are still waiting for the latest revisions from the Government. Sharing Phương’s opinion, Nguyễn Thị Kim Bé from Kiên Giang Province said that while the legislative agenda… Read full this story

