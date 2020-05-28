Investment NA delegates suggest blocking PPP format for hydropower projects The Saigon Times Thursday, May 28, 2020,18:19 (GMT+7) NA delegates suggest blocking PPP format for hydropower projectsThe Saigon Times Vu Hong Thanh, chairman of the Economic Committee of the National Assembly, speaks at the meeting – PHOTO: QUOCHOI.VN HCMC – Several delegates of the National Assembly have proposed banning the public-private-partnership (PPP) model for hydropower projects, the National Assembly Standing Committee said at a meeting this morning, May 28. Speaking at a session on the draft law on PPP investment, Vu Hong Thanh, chairman of the Economic Committee of the National Assembly, presented two options for the National Assembly to consider. Under the first option, the Government should attract private investment through the PPP model for the power sector, and especially for power plants and grids. According to a Government report, 18 thermal power projects with total investment of VND857.2 trillion (US$36.8 billion) have been developed under the PPP model, and four of them have been put into operation. For hydropower, the National Assembly Standing Committee noted that these projects pose risks to the environment, natural resources and people’s lives and proposed rolling out hydropower projects through the independent power producer model instead. “The… Read full this story

