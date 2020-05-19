Nation NA assigns professional agencies to study Ho Duy Hai case The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,16:06 (GMT+7) NA assigns professional agencies to study Ho Duy Hai caseThe Saigon Times Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri (C) at a meeting on May 18. The Supreme People’s Procuracy has confirmed that its appeal against the court’s ruling in the Ho Duy Hai case was not inappropriate – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The Supreme People’s Procuracy has confirmed that its appeal against the court’s ruling in the Ho Duy Hai case was legitimate, while the National Assembly (NA) has assigned professional agencies to study the case and present solutions. Speaking at a press briefing for the opening of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly on May 18, NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc noted that over the past few years, Hai’s family has repeatedly lodged appeals, drawing the attention of the public and foreign organizations. The NA Standing Committee has assigned professional agencies to propose suitable solutions for the case in line with prevailing regulations, Phuc stated. Earlier, NA Delegate Truong Trong Nghia stressed that due to the disruption of the lives of the victims and the accused, it… Read full this story

